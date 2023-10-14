IN FOCUS: How these adults with dyslexia achieved career success after struggling in school

SINGAPORE: He was the boy who cried in class because he had trouble copying down what the teacher wrote on the board.

When he thought he had copied something correctly, it turned out to be something else. Or he would be too slow, looking up and down so often that he earned a scolding from his primary school teachers.

His mother, too, would scold him at home, making him wonder: “Why can’t I get the spelling right, no matter how many times I practise it?”

At first, he pegged his struggles to myopia. But when he continued lagging behind even while wearing spectacles, he eventually came to realise what it was: An inability to read and write well.

Today, more than three decades later, his dyslexia goes unnoticed by most – at least if they watch him speak in parliament.

Dr Wan Rizal, a People’s Action Party (PAP) politician, is no longer plagued by spelling or confidence issues. In fact, the Member of Parliament (MP) accepts his weak spots.

“I'm not shy to say that I could struggle a bit with speeches. I just have to make sure the font is bigger … and if the words are too long, I just have to manually cut it up. But other than that, I don't see an issue,” the 45-year-old told CNA.

Many adults with dyslexia are no stranger to his struggles – and like him, have found ways to thrive.