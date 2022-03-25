Dyson opens new global HQ at St James Power Station, to invest S$1.5 billion in Singapore operations over next 4 years

Dyson plans to hire more than 250 engineers and scientists across robotics, machine learning and other areas, as previously announced.

The company will also establish a new global cybersecurity centre here, it had said last year.

The technology company, famous for its vacuum cleaners and other home appliances, currently employs more than 1,400 people in Singapore, of which 560 are engineers and scientists, it said in a press release.

Dyson previously said it would invest nearly S$5 billion in new technology to double its product portfolio and enter new fields "beyond the home" by 2025. The fresh investments, announced in November 2020, will focus on Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

The company will hold on to its other premises in Singapore - an 88,000 sq ft space at Singapore Science Park that currently serves as its main location for product development and testing, as well as an advanced manufacturing facility in Jurong that builds its patented digital motors.

Dyson is also looking at other spaces, including a new factory in Tuas to manufacture a new battery, said Mr Dyson.

St James Power Station was built in 1927 and was Singapore's first coal-fired power station until it was decommissioned in 1975. It then served as Asia's first automated warehouse from 1984 to 1992 and then later became one of Singapore's iconic nightlife spots from 2006 to 2018.

The 110,000 sq ft refurbished site was designed to be a sustainable global headquarters, said Dyson in the press release. It meets the International WELL Building Gold and Green Mark Platinum standards.