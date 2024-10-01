Dyson conducts 'surprise' layoffs in Singapore, leaving employees in shock and in 'low morale'

SINGAPORE: Dyson conducted a round of layoffs in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 1) in a “surprise” move that has left employees here feeling shocked and in a state of “low morale”.

This comes about three months after the technology firm said Singapore, which serves as its global head office, was “not directly impacted” by a global restructuring that involved about 1,000 job cuts in Britain.

The retrenchment exercise on Tuesday was done “very discreetly”, with those impacted receiving an email notifying them of a “one-on-one” meeting, said an employee who was laid off on Tuesday and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The HR representative will be in the room. Unfortunately, reason given (was) the job is redundant, and we need to pack our things and prepare to leave,” the employee said.

“We won't know who was called into the room... (I) saw lots of envelope.”

Those laid off were from the manufacturing and procurement departments, said another employee who also spoke to CNA anonymously. Both are unsure how many employees were let go on Tuesday.

Dyson had previously conducted a round of layoffs in Johor Bahru where it has a development centre, one of the employees said. But Tuesday’s retrenchment exercise in Singapore was unexpected, given how the firm had announced it was stepping up investments here.

“People are shocked and have low morale, as they aren't sure when their turn might come,” said the employee, adding that it came as a "surprise".

In response to queries from CNA, a Dyson spokesperson said: “We constantly evolve the composition of our teams and take steps to ensure we have the right skills in the right places. Our ambitions in Singapore remain unchanged, and we anticipate that we will continue to grow here in the medium term.”

The company did not answer other questions about how many employees were laid off on Tuesday, the type of job roles that were made redundant and why, as well as how the company is assisting those affected.