About 90 people evacuated after e-bike catches fire in MacPherson HDB block

SINGAPORE: About 90 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in MacPherson on Wednesday (Nov 10) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 94 Pipit Road at about 8.05pm.

The fire involved a power-assisted bicycle placed along the corridor on the ninth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from the (power-assisted bicycle)," SCDF added.

The fire was extinguished with a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet, which was used to damp down the affected area.

"As a result of the fire, the corridor was affected by heat and smoke damage," said SCDF.

About 90 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure. They were later allowed to return to their homes.