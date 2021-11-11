Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

About 90 people evacuated after e-bike catches fire in MacPherson HDB block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

About 90 people evacuated after e-bike catches fire in MacPherson HDB block

About 90 people evacuated after e-bike catches fire in MacPherson HDB block

The fire involved a power-assisted bicycle placed along the corridor of the ninth floor of a HDB block along Pipit Road. (Photos: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
11 Nov 2021 12:37PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: About 90 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in MacPherson on Wednesday (Nov 10) night. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 94 Pipit Road at about 8.05pm. 

The fire involved a power-assisted bicycle placed along the corridor on the ninth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post. 

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from the (power-assisted bicycle)," SCDF added. 

The fire was extinguished with a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet, which was used to damp down the affected area. 

"As a result of the fire, the corridor was affected by heat and smoke damage," said SCDF. 

About 90 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure. They were later allowed to return to their homes. 

About 90 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measures. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

An SCDF paramedic also assessed two people for breathing difficulties. They refused to be taken to the hospital. 

Prior to SCDF's arrival, several members of the public had attempted to extinguish the blaze using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher. 

"SCDF will be reaching out to these individuals to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire," they said. 

(Image: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Related:

Source: CNA/lk(zl)

Related Topics

fire SCDF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us