About 90 people evacuated after e-bike catches fire in MacPherson HDB block

SINGAPORE: About 90 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in MacPherson on Wednesday (Nov 10) night.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 94 Pipit Road at about 8.05pm.
The fire involved a power-assisted bicycle placed along the corridor on the ninth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post.
"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from the (power-assisted bicycle)," SCDF added.
The fire was extinguished with a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet, which was used to damp down the affected area.
"As a result of the fire, the corridor was affected by heat and smoke damage," said SCDF.
About 90 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure. They were later allowed to return to their homes.
An SCDF paramedic also assessed two people for breathing difficulties. They refused to be taken to the hospital.
Prior to SCDF's arrival, several members of the public had attempted to extinguish the blaze using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher.
"SCDF will be reaching out to these individuals to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire," they said.