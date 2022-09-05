Man admits to riding e-scooter on road during accident that injured pillion rider after NUS party

SINGAPORE: After consuming alcohol at a party at the National University of Singapore (NUS), a 21-year-old undergraduate rode an e-scooter back to his hostel and got into an accident along the way.

The impact flung him and his 20-year-old pillion rider onto the road, causing her to pass out.

Chuang Fu Yuan pleaded guilty on Monday (Sep 5) to one charge under the Road Traffic Act of riding a personal mobility device on the road.

The court heard that Chuang was an NUS undergraduate at the time of the offence on Feb 27, 2019.

At about 8pm that night, he met with about 15 of his fellow undergraduates at the Sheares Hall clan room for a party. They included the victim Dai Yi Ting and another undergraduate, 22-year-old Darren Chong Chi Chao.

During the party, they had dinner and alcoholic drinks such as vodka and beer.

At about 11pm, Chuang, Chong and Dai decided to return to their dormitory rooms. As it was quite a distance away, they decided to ride e-scooters which were available to NUS students as part of a collaboration between Grabwheels and the university.

Chuang and Chong each rented an e-scooter and Dai rode pillion with Chuang.

The undergraduates travelled along Heng Mui Keng Terrace, before turning into Kent Ridge Drive and Kent Ridge Crescent towards University Hall.

Along Kent Ridge Crescent, Chuang overtook Chong's e-scooter near Yusof Ishak House and travelled downslope towards a roundabout.

According to court documents, Chong saw Chuang's e-scooter come to a sudden and complete stop, causing Chuang and Dai to be flung off before landing on the road.

Chuang was injured but conscious, while Dai was unconscious. She suffered injuries to her lung and head.

The judge called for a report assessing Chuang's suitability for probation and adjourned sentencing to October.

For riding a personal mobility device on the road, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.