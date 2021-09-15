E-scooter rider who injured motorcyclist, committed moneylending offences gets jail, caning

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man who committed a string of offences, including riding his e-scooter on the road and colliding into a motorcyclist, was sentenced to 11 weeks in jail and three strokes of the cane on Wednesday (Sep 15).

Itto Wong pleaded guilty to four charges – two for moneylending offences, one for causing grievous hurt to the motorcyclist and one for pocketing money he received as a deliveryman.

The caning and a fine of S$30,000 were given for his moneylending offences.

According to court documents, Wong was riding illegally on the road along Woodlands Loop on Nov 29, 2018, at about 7.40am. Wong was in the left lane while the victim, Sa’at Rohimin, was moving in the same direction in the right lane.

Wong then tried to cross from his lane to the opposite side of the road to get to his workplace, colliding into the victim’s motorcycle. Mr Sa’at lost control of his motorcycle, skidded and fell to the ground, court documents stated.

Mr Sa’at sustained multiple fractures to his eye socket, rib and collarbone. A portion of his rib cage separated from the rest of his chest wall. He also suffered a collapsed lung.

He was warded for four days and given 34 days of medical leave.

His daughter, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries like bruising and was given seven days of medical leave.

MONEYLENDING OFFENCES

Two years later, in January 2020, Wong started borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders.

As he owed them more than S$2,000, one of the unlicensed moneylenders suggested that he pay off the loans by working as a runner. He was tasked with performing bank transfers and harassing other borrowers.

The unlicensed moneylender threatened to harass Wong if he did not agree, court documents stated.

In March that year, Wong started using his bank account to perform money transfers as he was instructed. He stopped when his account got frozen two months later.

When he was told that he had to continue making bank transfers, Wong used another account to do so until August when the account was also frozen.

Wong also harassed a borrower on Oct 5 last year, pouring coffee at the door of his flat in Punggol.

The same day, Wong’s supervisor at the logistics firm where he worked as a deliveryman made a police report against him for not submitting money he had collected as part of his job.

Wong pocketed a total of S$1,300 on eight occasions over August and September last year.

For the moneylending offences, Wong could have been given up to six strokes of the cane and fined up to S$50,000. He could have been jailed for up to 15 years for pocketing his firm’s money.