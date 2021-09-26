With Singaporean teen's help, e-scooters get new lease of life with needy families in Bali

SINGAPORE: For children in the Tabanan regency of West Bali, going to school in the morning is often a journey of more than 3km.

With no buses or taxis to speak of, this commute is often undertaken on foot.

Some ride motorcycles to school – which is illegal as they are underaged, and also unsafe as they often ride without helmets.

Furthermore, a day’s petrol for the motorbikes would cost between 10,000 and 20,000 rupiah (S$1 to S$2) – a whole day’s wages for families in remote villages, where breadwinners often depend on ad hoc work to earn a living.

E-scooters, which run on electricity, provide a cheaper alternative, noted 19-year-old Ethan Wei.

Mr Wei is the co-founder of Walkers on Wheels, a non-profit organisation that hopes to ease the daily journeys of these needy children by providing them with their own personal mobility devices (PMDs).

The group draws inspiration from non-profit organisation Lesswalk, which made headlines in 2019 when it donated 10,000 unused, abandoned bicycles from failed bike-sharing startups ofo and oBike to needy families in Myanmar.

Singapore’s ban on the use of e-scooters on footpaths left many users and retailers in Singapore high and dry, with some shop owners reporting they had thousands of PMDs that could no longer be sold.

Walkers on Wheels aimed to give them a second lease of life by shipping them to villages on the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok.