More than S$13,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components seized at land checkpoints

SINGAPORE: Thousands of electronic vaporisers and related components worth more than S$13,000 were seized after officers from the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled three smugglings attempts at the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints.

In a joint press release with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (May 25), ICA said its officers found a total of 3,200 e-vaporisers and more than 17,000 related components concealed in various compartments of three Malaysia-registered lorries on May 9 and May 13.

On May 9, ICA officers uncovered an attempt to smuggle 8,520 e-vaporiser refill pods into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting precast concrete.

Officers at Tuas Checkpoint directed the lorry for further checks and uncovered the pods underneath a makeshift bed in the vehicle's cabin.