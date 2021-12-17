Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA will make 'positive contribution' to economic relations: Russia, Singapore

SINGAPORE: When completed, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will make a "positive contribution" to economic relations between Russia and Singapore, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday (Dec 17).

This comes after a virtual meeting between Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. Both leaders co-chaired the Eleventh Session of the High-level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission on Friday.

The EAEU is an economic bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Russia and Singapore said they look forward to the “expeditious completion” of the Services and Investment Agreement between the two countries - a key component of the EAEU-Singapore FTA - which is currently being negotiated.