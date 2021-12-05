Early clinical observations globally suggest Omicron COVID-19 variant may have higher reinfection risk: MOH

SINGAPORE: Early clinical observations globally suggest that the Omicron COVID-19 variant may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Dec 5).

"This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant," said the Health Ministry in an update on the Omicron variant.

With the new variant spreading globally, Singapore "must expect to detect more cases at our borders and, in time to come, also within our community", MOH added.

The ministry said it has, over the past several days, reviewed reports from South Africa and other countries, and actively engaged experts in affected countries to obtain first-hand information.

"This press release updates our understanding of the Omicron variant, even while many questions remain with no clear answers," said MOH.

VACCINATIONS REMAIN KEY: MOH

Studies on whether existing COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the new variant are ongoing, but "there is an emerging view amongst scientists around the world that existing COVID-19 vaccines will still work on the Omicron variant, especially in protecting people against severe illness", MOH said.

The ministry urged those eligible to get vaccinated or to go for their booster jabs, saying there is strong scientific consensus that doing so will protect against any existing and future variants of COVID-19.

Addressing concerns regarding the severity of this strain of the virus, MOH said Omicron cases have "mostly displayed mild symptoms, and no Omicron-related deaths have been reported so far".

Common symptoms reported include sore throat, tiredness and cough, the ministry added.