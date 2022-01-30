The anguish of early miscarriage: Couples shouldn't rush the grieving process, experts say

GRIEVING AN EARLY MISCARRIAGE

The grief that couples go through following an early miscarriage is “one of the most underestimated things”, said Dr Kamini Rajaratnam, a psychiatrist with an interest in perinatal psychiatry.

“When they miscarry so early, people expect them not to grieve because it wasn't a baby. But for them it was a baby,” she said.

“They saw a pregnancy test kit. They rejoiced, they celebrated it. They might even have planned a life with this baby.”

Ms Linda Van Laer, a counsellor with a special interest in supporting the mental health of new and expectant parents, said that mourning a miscarriage can be “just as severe” as mourning the loss of a baby that lived.

Five to 10 per cent of her clients approach her because they are struggling after a miscarriage, she said.

Sometimes, her clients come to her when they get pregnant after a miscarriage because they notice that they have anxiety over their new pregnancy.

“There's still so much secrecy and stigma around miscarriage,” she said, pointing to the culture of keeping the pregnancy hush-hush until the first trimester is over, and there is a higher chance the baby is safe.

Ms Ang Lee Beng, a medical social worker at KKH, similarly said that while miscarriages are common, the loss may be invisible to people around the couple.

“Often, their families or friends also may not understand the depth of the couple's loss,” she said.

Ms Ang, who is also chairperson of the KKH bereavement support committee, said that women who miscarry early may have limited opportunities to mourn their loss and may be expected to move on. They may suffer in isolation, she said.

Sometimes, couples are also reluctant to disclose their miscarriages to their families and friends who may not understand the significance of their loss.

“Given the acuteness of the pregnancy crisis, the grief-stricken parents go through an emotional rollercoaster. Feelings include initial panic, fear, shock, anger,” she said.

Some may feel guilty and blame themselves for not being attentive to their symptoms or body, and question whether the outcome would have been different if they had come to the hospital earlier.

TAKING TIME TO GRIEVE

Miscarriage in the early stages does not mean that the grief is shorter or easier to handle compared to one in later pregnancy, Ms Ang said.

“One should not rush through the process by thinking that ‘I should have gotten over it by now’, especially when people around them seem to have returned to normal.”

It is also common that one may feel fine one day and lousy the next day. Bereaved parents need to remember that it is normal to experience shock, confusion and feelings of extreme pain and suffering, she added.

“Many of these feelings can be frightening but parents must realise that it is normal and natural to be overwhelmed with the complexities of these emotions. Hence they need to be gentle and patient with themselves.”

The most important thing women who miscarry in the early stages need to do is just to let themselves grieve, Dr Kamini said.

“Give yourself space and time to mourn your loss,” she said.

The time needed to get over the loss varies – contrary to popular belief, there is no timeline for grief, said Dr Cornelia Chee, head of the Department of Psychological Medicine at National University Hospital (NUH).

“In general, one usually experiences a lessening of tearfulness, memories of the loss and aching for the lost baby as time goes by,” said Dr Chee, who is also programme director of the hospital’s Women’s Emotional Health Service.

However, the experts said that those who are unable to cope with their grief should seek professional help.

HOW TO SUPPORT COUPLES WHO HAVE MISCARRIED

People may find it difficult to bring up or talk about the loss with the couple as they do not know how to, Ms Ang said.

“This may result in the bereaved parents feeling isolated or rejected as their loss seems like a non-event and is not recognised,” she said.