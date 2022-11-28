Logo
Singapore

Early release of NTU exam paper due to human error, failure to password-protect online version: MOE
218 students had to retake the exam after the paper went live online earlier than expected on Nov 7.

Early release of NTU exam paper due to human error, failure to password-protect online version: MOE

File photo of a student walking past a signage in the Nanyang Technological University. (Photo: Calvin Oh/CNA)

Ang Hwee Min
28 Nov 2022 12:26PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 12:26PM)
SINGAPORE: The premature release of an online exam paper at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Nov 7 was due to human error by an administrative staff member, said Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang on Monday (Nov 28). 

The individual failed to password-protect the electronic version of the test paper, which was meant for students taking the test online, she said in response to parliamentary questions about the case. 

“As a result, the students were inadvertently given access to questions before the test started,” she added. 

NTU is conducting an internal investigation into the test paper leak, reviewing its protocols and staff training to prevent similar incidents from happening again, she noted. 

The university undertook remedial action to ensure a fair assessment process for all students by having a retest with reduced examinable topics, she added. 

218 students had to retake their module’s final test.

The final test of the HP2200 (Biological Psychology) course took place on Nov 7 at 9.30am, and most students took their test at a lecture theatre, said Associate Professor Chia Wai Mun, who is Associate Chair (Academic) of NTU’s School of Social Sciences. 

Students who had COVID-19 took an online version of the test administered by the undergraduate office, she said. They all took the same paper and started simultaneously. 

However, NTU later learned that the test paper was found on the student learning platform before the test started, said Assoc Prof Chia, apologising to students who had to retake the test for fairness.

The institutes of higher learning have protocols to prevent unauthorised access or premature release of examination papers, said Ms Gan. 

“These include password-protecting digital copies of examination papers and only releasing the password to students just before the scheduled examination time, hosting e-assessments on internal platforms with controlled access, and storing printed copies in secure locations with restricted access,” she added. 

In the past three years, there were five isolated incidents where exam papers were leaked ahead of time, affecting “a small minority” of the undergraduate student population in the more serious cases, said the Minister of State. 

The institutes acknowledge the additional stress on students who need to retake examinations, she added. 

“Sufficient time is provided for students to prepare for the re-examination. In addition, lecturers and mentors avail themselves to support affected students.

"Students who require more assistance can also turn to para-counsellors, or professional counsellors in the IHLs (institutes of higher learning).” 

Source: CNA/hw(rj)

