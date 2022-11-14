Diabetes screenings to play a big role in Singapore, with 1 in 3 people at risk of the disease

SINGAPORE: Two years ago, at a health screening that she went to by chance, Ms Daljit Kaur found out she had diabetes.

The 79-year-old was not surprised by the diagnosis, given her family history and sweet tooth. But it was a wakeup call to watch her eating habits and take better care of her health.

“Although it wasn't like a shock, I knew it was time for me to pull myself up and start taking care … My lifestyle and the food that I take, I went low on my carbs and tried to go off sugar,” she said.

The early detection was a lifesaver, said Ms Kaur, adding that on top of medical help, she received advice on diet and lifestyle choices to prevent her condition from worsening.

Her experience spurred her to become a diabetes nurse educator as a way of giving back to the community.

"Because I have been inflicted by it, I would wish to share my knowledge with everybody else so that the rest get saved, get managed earlier, get diagnosed earlier. So that can prevent the complications of diabetes,” she said.

EARLY DETECTION IMPORTANT

Like Ms Kaur, more than 400,000 people in Singapore live with diabetes.

That figure could rise to 1 million by 2050 if nothing is done, said the Ministry of Health in June, noting that one in three Singaporeans is at risk of getting diabetes in their lifetime.

Healthcare practitioners said early screening done once every three years is key to detecting and mitigating the risks of diabetes-related complications, including kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and blindness.