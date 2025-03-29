SCDF deploys 80-member Operation Lionheart rescue team to assist quake-hit Myanmar
The contingent will be carrying an array of portable urban search and rescue equipment, as well as life detection devices and fibre-optic scopes.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Saturday (Mar 29) deployed its Operation Lionheart contingent to Myanmar to assist in disaster rescue efforts.
The 80-member team comprises rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), operationally ready National Servicemen, full-time National Servicemen medical doctors, paramedics, search specialists with four canines, hazardous materials specialists, and support officers.
The pre-departure briefing and preparation began early on Saturday morning at headquarters and the contingent departed from Changi Airport at about 1.20pm, SCDF said in a Facebook post.
The deployment was in response to the request for humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the strong earthquake that rocked Myanmar on Friday.
The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country's second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.
At least 1,002 people were killed and nearly 2,400 injured in Myanmar, the ruling junta said in a statement on Saturday. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for international aid on Friday, indicating the severity of the calamity.
SCDF said its Operation Lionheart contingent will be carrying an array of portable urban search and rescue (USAR) equipment such as cutting, breaking and lifting equipment, as well as life detection devices and fibre-optic scopes.
“These equipment which are battery operated will allow the team to be swiftly deployed to affected areas to begin immediate USAR operations,” it said.
Three SCDF officers will additionally be deployed to Myanmar as part of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) under the auspices of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).
“The ASEAN-ERAT’s primary function is to provide rapid assessment and determine the critical resources required for the areas affected by the earthquake,” added SCDF.
Assoc Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development, met with the team at SCDF headquarters prior to their departure.
He expressed his appreciation to the officers and saw them off, together with their family and loved ones.
SCDF also extended its thanks to those who helped to facilitate the deployment.
“We would like to thank Singapore Airlines for facilitating the flight arrangements on short notice, especially during such major disasters where prompt assistance is crucial to those in need. We would also like to thank ST Logistics and SATS Singapore Hub team for their assistance,” it said.