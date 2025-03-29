Singapore Red Cross pledges S$150,000 to support Myanmar, Thailand quake relief

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing an initial S$150,000 (US$111,850) to support earthquake emergency relief efforts in Myanmar and Thailand.

The contribution will go towards addressing immediate needs, SRC said in a media release on Saturday (Mar 29).

This includes the distribution of essential supplies, such as food, water, blankets, tarpaulins and hygiene kits, by the Myanmar Red Cross Society and Thai Red Cross Society.

A public fundraising appeal will also be launched soon, with details to be shared via the Singapore Red Cross website.

Funds raised from this appeal would directly support relief and recovery operations for the affected communities.