Singapore Red Cross pledges S$150,000 to support Myanmar, Thailand quake relief
A public fundraising appeal will also be launched soon.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing an initial S$150,000 (US$111,850) to support earthquake emergency relief efforts in Myanmar and Thailand.
The contribution will go towards addressing immediate needs, SRC said in a media release on Saturday (Mar 29).
This includes the distribution of essential supplies, such as food, water, blankets, tarpaulins and hygiene kits, by the Myanmar Red Cross Society and Thai Red Cross Society.
A public fundraising appeal will also be launched soon, with details to be shared via the Singapore Red Cross website.
Funds raised from this appeal would directly support relief and recovery operations for the affected communities.
“We are deeply concerned about the affected communities. Many people are injured, displaced and in urgent need of assistance. Widespread damage to infrastructure is hindering urgent rescue and relief operations on the ground. The scale of devastation calls for swift and coordinated humanitarian response,” said SRC secretary general and CEO, Benjamin William.
“We are working closely with our Red Cross partners to ensure that help reaches those who need it most. I appeal to the public to come alongside us to support this effort.”
SRC said it is working with the respective Red Cross Societies to monitor and assess the situation, and stands ready to provide further assistance. This includes deploying humanitarian responders to support relief efforts in the affected communities.
SRC has also activated its Restoring Family Links (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents with locating their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster. Those who require assistance can email rfl [at] redcross.sg.
A huge earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, killing more than 150 people and injuring hundreds, with dozens trapped in collapsed buildings and the death toll expected to rise.
The shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.
The quake flattened buildings, downed bridges, and cracked roads across swathes of Myanmar, and even demolished a 30-storey skyscraper under construction hundreds of kilometres away in Bangkok.
While the full extent of the catastrophe is yet to emerge, the leader of isolated Myanmar, in the grip of a civil war, issued a rare plea for international aid.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said 144 people had been killed, with 732 confirmed injured, but warned the toll was "likely to rise".
Eight deaths have been confirmed so far in Thailand, with more expected.