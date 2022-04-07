New mask-wearing rules: MSE to take ‘judicious’ approach in enforcement action as public adapts

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action against those who do not adhere to the new safe management measures (SMMs) will be carried out in a "judicious manner" depending on the circumstances of the alleged breach, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Thursday (Apr 7).

This follows the easing of SMMs on Mar 29, one of which saw mask-wearing becoming optional when outdoors.

Examples of these places include HDB void decks, bus stops and open-air sheltered walkways and bridges.

In response to queries from CNA, a ministry spokesperson acknowledged that there could be "some unfamiliarity" around the definition of outdoors versus indoors, as the public adapts to the new SMMs.