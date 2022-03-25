Easing of Singapore's COVID-19 measures timely, healthcare system can 'cope well', experts say

IMPACT ON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

The easing of restrictions is “unlikely” to overburden the healthcare system in the near term, said Associate Professor Natasha Howard from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

“We have weathered the peak of the Omicron wave, all being well, which strained but didn’t overwhelm our health infrastructure and staff,” she said.

“Therefore, we can be relatively confident that this transition to reduced restrictions will also be managed effectively by our healthcare workers.”

Nevertheless, it is likely that case numbers plateau or even increase for a while after restrictions are eased, she said.

"However, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the high daily numbers we’ve seen recently unless a new highly transmissible or high-breakthrough variant emerges," she added.

Her colleague Assoc Prof Cook noted that the gradient of the fall in case numbers of cases will not be as steep as it otherwise would be.

He noted that the healthcare system is “unlikely to be affected as much as it was a month ago”.

Not having to admit toddlers for observation will also ease the burden on hospitals that care for children, said Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

He was referring to a change in the protocol for managing COVID-19 patients aged 12 months to two years old, who will be able to recover at home or be managed by their primary care doctors or paediatricians.

"LOGICAL" MOVE

The relaxation of measures is “logical” and a “very important and appropriate” next step, said Prof Fisher, who is also Professor of Medicine at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

“Humans are social. We need to interact with family, friends and colleagues, so larger gatherings and travel are important,” he said.

Economically, opening Singapore's borders will likely have the biggest impact since travel is now made "much less risky for businesses and families", said Assoc Prof Cook.

“Beyond that, the partial removal of restrictions will start to heal the social fracture of the last two years,” he added.

From Apr 1, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Singapore quarantine-free, without the need to take designated transport via vaccinated travel lanes.

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to cross the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia in their own vehicles without the need for quarantine or COVID-19 tests.