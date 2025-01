Australia-based East Asia Forum website issued POFMA in relation to article on Singapore's governance

SINGAPORE: Australia-based academic website East Asia Forum has been ordered to publish a correction notice on an article titled "Singapore’s new prime minister entangled in old politics", after the Singapore government said it contained false statements about the country's governance.

Under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), East Asia Forum will be required to carry correction notices against the Jan 14 article, as well as the social media platforms - X, Facebook and LinkedIn - where the article was reposted.

It will also have to provide a link to the government's clarification.

"This will allow readers to read both versions and draw their own conclusions," the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday (Jan 22).

East Asia Forum was previously blocked in Singapore after it failed to comply with a POFMA order in September 2023, which required it to publish a correction notice at the top of an article and the website’s main page.

The platform instead posted a link to a government statement at the end of the article's comment section, at the bottom of the website.

Access to the site was later unblocked after the article was removed at the request of the author.