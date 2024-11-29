World's first 'four-in-one' transport depot at Singapore's East Coast nears completion, to open in 2026

SINGAPORE: External works for the world's first four-in-one depot - and Singapore's largest - is 98 per cent done, with the facility slated to open in 2026.

The new East Coast Integrated Depot will feature three train depots stacked on top of each other alongside one bus depot, all within a single site. It will be able to hold up to 220 trains and over 500 buses.

Internal works like the fitting of rail tracks, as well as the installation of electrical and mechanical (E&M) and system services are ongoing and currently 83 per cent complete, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Integrating the four depots into a single site is expected to save around 44 hectares of land - equivalent to about 60 football fields - compared to constructing the depots separately, said LTA.

In addition, the integration of three MRT depots has saved about S$2 billion (US$1.49 billion) in costs. The cost of construction is estimated to be 40 per cent less than if the three MRT depots and bus depot were built separately, LTA added.

A media tour on Wednesday (Nov 27) showed that some features, such as sound-absorbing panels and solar panels on the roof, have been installed.