A look into world's first 'four-in-one' transport depot at Singapore's East Coast
The East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) houses three MRT depots stacked vertically alongside a bus depot within a single site.
SINGAPORE: The East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) began operations last December, with East-West Line (EWL) trains now operating from the new facility.
In the second half of this year, Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) trains will also start operating from the depot.
During a media tour on Tuesday (Mar 10), transport operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) showcased features of what is billed as the world’s first four-in-one depot.
The ECID houses three MRT depots stacked vertically alongside a bus depot within a single site. When fully operational, it will be able to accommodate about 220 trains and 500 buses.
Works to connect the EWL to ECID were carried out between Nov 29 and Dec 8 last year, resulting in temporary closures of several EWL stations. Following the completion of the works, EWL train operations shifted to the new depot.
EWL trains were previously housed at Changi Depot, which will cease operations.
From Mar 14 to Mar 17, there will be no train services between Tanah Merah and Expo stations to facilitate works to disconnect the EWL from Changi Depot.
LARGER STABLING CAPACITY
ECID has 38 tracks at its stabling yard - where trains are parked when not in service - allowing it to house up to 76 EWL trains. This is more than double the 36 trains that Changi Depot could accommodate.
The depot’s sheltered walkways and centralised track access have also improved working conditions for rail staff members.
Mr Izzat Jamal, an SMRT crew manager and depot controller, said that fewer tracks at Changi Depot meant additional processes and longer preparation times before train captains could board or disembark.
Employees also had to take a buggy to reach the stabling yard.
“Down here, you can just walk, and it’s sheltered from the rain and sun, so it’s better for the train captains,” he said.
About 230 operations and maintenance staff are currently deployed at ECID for EWL operations. When fully operational, the depot will house around 700 employees across all lines and the bus facility.
EXPANDED WORKSHOP
The depot includes a train workshop with eight tracks dedicated to maintaining EWL trains, up from five at Changi Depot.
Of these:
- Six examination tracks are used for routine inspections and light maintenance
- One wheel lathe track is used to reprofile train wheels to correct wear and tear
- One workshop track is designated for heavy maintenance and component overhauls
According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), integrating three MRT depots and a bus depot within a single site saved about S$2 billion (US$1.49 billion) in costs. Construction costs were estimated to be about 40 per cent lower than if the facilities had been built separately.
Construction began in 2016 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2024. In 2022, the timeline was extended to 2025 due to pandemic-related delays, and later revised to 2026.
The depot spans 36 hectares - roughly the size of 51 international football fields.
About 1.19 million cubic metres of concrete were used in its construction, approximately 10 times the amount used to build Tampines MRT Station.