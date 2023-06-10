Enforcement action against man staying in East Coast Park shelter was 'last resort': NParks

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action had to be taken as a "last resort" after a man staying in an East Coast Park shelter declined repeated offers of assistance, and continued to deprive other parkgoers of its use, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday (Jun 8).

Jackson Chan Kian Leng, 46, was charged on May 30 for residing in a public park without a license and for smoking under a park shelter. He was sentenced to four days in jail after being unable to pay a fine of S$1,400 (S$1,042).

In a joint response to media queries, NParks and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said authorities were first alerted to Chan's situation back in June 2020.

He was offered shelter but declined and was "resistant to any form of assistance", said the agencies, who noted that Chan appeared to be in good health.

In April 2021, MSF engaged him again but he refused to provide contact details or consent to be referred to social service agencies.

Subsequently, during Singapore's COVID-19 Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period from the middle to end of 2021, Chan was seen staying at the East Coast Park shelter, despite it being cordoned off and closed to the public.

This led to him being issued with six composition notices from December 2021 to April 2022.

"Chan was not cooperative, was hostile towards the officers who spoke to him, and had also splashed a pail of water on a security officer who was patrolling the park," said NParks and MSF.

He was informed in August 2022 that further enforcement action would be taken if he did not vacate the shelter.