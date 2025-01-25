DPM Heng announces new, interconnected community spaces in East Coast Plan update

SINGAPORE: East Coast will soon get new enhanced community spaces with facilities such as adventure playgrounds, fitness zones and pet areas, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Saturday (Jan 25).

In an update on the East Coast Plan, Mr Heng said these spaces, or PlayHubs, will be located at different locations in East Coast GRC. The PlayHubs will be joined together by a network of walkways where residents can walk or jog.

Mr Heng leads the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in East Coast GRC, where the East Coast Plan was launched in 2020.

Construction for the project will begin in the second half of 2025, said the East Coast group constituency office in a separate press release on Saturday. The project will comprise three PlayHubs, located at Block 84 in Fengshan, Block 135 and Block 138 in Kampong Chai Chee, as well as Block 6 and Block 15 in Bedok.