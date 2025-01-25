DPM Heng announces new, interconnected community spaces in East Coast Plan update
East Coast GRC will get three new spaces, or PlayHubs, with facilities like playgrounds, fitness zones and pet areas.
SINGAPORE: East Coast will soon get new enhanced community spaces with facilities such as adventure playgrounds, fitness zones and pet areas, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Saturday (Jan 25).
In an update on the East Coast Plan, Mr Heng said these spaces, or PlayHubs, will be located at different locations in East Coast GRC. The PlayHubs will be joined together by a network of walkways where residents can walk or jog.
Mr Heng leads the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in East Coast GRC, where the East Coast Plan was launched in 2020.
Construction for the project will begin in the second half of 2025, said the East Coast group constituency office in a separate press release on Saturday. The project will comprise three PlayHubs, located at Block 84 in Fengshan, Block 135 and Block 138 in Kampong Chai Chee, as well as Block 6 and Block 15 in Bedok.
Noting several initiatives that were launched, he added: “I thank our residents for contributing to building an even more endearing home for all ages.”
For example, the Gd Lobangs @ KCC initiative in Kampong Chai Chee saw merchants and small business owners get together to offer discounts to help residents stretch their dollars, said the group constituency office in the press release.
The digital literacy workshops at all East Coast community centres help seniors make full use of evolving technology, and they learn how to use cashless payments, social media and about preventing scams, the press release read.
Residents also participated in frequent beach clean-ups at East Coast Park and Changi Beach, which will continue.
“To support all these activities, we have and we will continue to invest in new and upgraded infrastructure,” said Mr Heng.
With the Housing and Development Board launching more than 100,000 flats in the last five years, there will be projects in East Coast under the Bayshore masterplan, he added.
Residents are excited about the Bayshore development, as well as for the new amenities and facilities near their homes, said Mr Heng.
“These projects take years of meticulous planning and strong determination to bring to fruition,” he added.
“More importantly, it shows that when we say we will do something, we do our best to get it done.”