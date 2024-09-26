East-West Line disruption: What to know about alternative travel arrangements

Commuters are advised to plan ahead as travel delays are expected.

For the latest on the situation, check for updates on the social media platforms of SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), as well as LTA’s MyTransport app.

Long queues formed at Jurong East and Buona Vista stations on Thursday as commuters waited to board the bridging buses, faced with the prospect of being late for work.

The disruption also coincided with the first day of written papers for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Students affected by the disruption should inform the exam centre and continue making their way there, or to the nearest centre or school.

They should also approach staff at MRT stations if they need help with directions.

The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said students have been briefed on these arrangements.

It has assured exam candidates that they would not be penalised for being late due to train service disruptions.

“Candidates will be given the full duration of the paper if they reach the examination centre before the end of the paper,” a spokesperson added.