No trains between Jurong East and Buona Vista for rest of Thursday, with aim for partial service by Friday
LTA and SMRT are working towards running a single-line train shuttle service every 20 minutes between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.
SINGAPORE: No trains will run between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations on the East-West Line for the rest of Thursday (Sep 26), prolonging a service disruption that started on Wednesday morning.
Authorities hope to partially restore services on Friday, with a single-line train shuttle service that will operate between the two stations every 20 minutes. Full services are estimated to be resumed in "a few days", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
"It is currently difficult to say exactly when, because of the extensive work and unpredictable weather," added LTA. "Even as we deploy more persons on site, the working space is limited. We also need to ensure the safety of our workers and commuters."
In a media release on Thursday, LTA and rail operator SMRT said engineers who worked through the night found "extensive damage" to the track and trackside equipment.
This was caused by a faulty train as it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot.
According to LTA and SMRT, a defective component known as an axle box dropped onto the train tracks, causing one bogie - or an undercarriage with wheels - to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi stations.
This fault, the first of its kind that has happened on an SMRT train, resulted in further damage.
Engineers found 34 rail breaks across 1.6km of tracks between Clementi and Dover stations, as well as damage to three machines that are used to divert the trains to different tracks.
The third rail that supplies power, as well as power cables and rail clips, were also damaged, said LTA and SMRT.
This was what resulted in the power trip at about 9.25am on Wednesday, causing another train near Clementi station to stall. About 850 commuters on that train had to walk on the tracks and be guided back to the station platform.
Train services were also disrupted at nine stations between Boon Lay and Queenstown.
About 358,000 commuters were affected on Wednesday, according to information provided by LTA and SMRT.
It is estimated that on Thursday, about 516,000 commuters would be affected by the continued disruption.
SHUTTLE TRAINS, BRIDGING BUSES
SMRT will continue to operate shuttle train services between Buona Vista and Queenstown stations, as well as between Jurong East and Boon Lay stations.
Between Buona Vista and Jurong East, bus bridging services will still be available.
LTA and SMRT said 80 double-deck buses were rolled out to provide free bridging services.
In addition, about 620 ground personnel from various agencies and transport operators were deployed to manage crowds since Thursday morning. They include police officers and employees from LTA, SMRT, SBS Transit and Tower Transit.
The faulty train, made by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, has been in service for 35 years.
LTA and SMRT said all the Kawasaki Heavy Industries trains running on Thursday have passed the axle box functionality checks.
There are currently 48 such trains in operation.
"SMRT engineers and technicians have worked continuously since yesterday to restore and replace the track and trackside equipment, and works are ongoing,” they added.
"LTA and SMRT’s priority is to resume train service as soon as possible."
President of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai said: "We understand that many commuters are affected by this incident. My team and I have worked hard throughout the night, and we are doing our very best to recover train services safely on the affected stretch. The safety of our commuters and staff is our topmost priority."
TRANSPORT MINISTER APOLOGISES
On Thursday, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat apologised to commuters for the disruption. Mr Chee, who was in Beijing on an official trip when the incident occurred, said: "On behalf of the One Transport Family, I would like to offer my sincere apologies to all our commuters for the disruption.
"Our workers are doing their best to safely restore train services as soon as possible."