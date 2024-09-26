No trains between Jurong East and Buona Vista for rest of Thursday, with aim for partial service by Friday

SINGAPORE: No trains will run between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations on the East-West Line for the rest of Thursday (Sep 26), prolonging a service disruption that started on Wednesday morning.

Authorities hope to partially restore services on Friday, with a single-line train shuttle service that will operate between the two stations every 20 minutes. Full services are estimated to be resumed in "a few days", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

"It is currently difficult to say exactly when, because of the extensive work and unpredictable weather," added LTA. "Even as we deploy more persons on site, the working space is limited. We also need to ensure the safety of our workers and commuters."

In a media release on Thursday, LTA and rail operator SMRT said engineers who worked through the night found "extensive damage" to the track and trackside equipment.

This was caused by a faulty train as it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot.