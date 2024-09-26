East-West Line disruption: A timeline of what happened

SINGAPORE: The train disruption on the East-West Line that began on Wednesday morning (Sep 25) has continued for more than 24 hours, affecting peak-hour commutes on Thursday.

It all began when a faulty train returning to Ulu Pandan depot caused a power trip.

This resulted in a service outage between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations - a major disruption on Singapore's second-oldest train line.

Here’s a timeline of events:

About 9am on Wednesday: Train fault

An eastbound train on the East-West Line (EWL) developed a fault near Clementi station.

Passengers got off at Clementi station and the train, which has been in use for 35 years, was withdrawn from service.

9.25am: Faulty train causes power trip

As the faulty train was returning to Ulu Pandan depot, it emitted smoke and resulted in a power trip.

This caused a train near Clementi station to stall. About 850 commuters on this train were "safely detrained" onto the tracks, said transport operator SMRT.