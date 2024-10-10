Train fault causes delays of up to 25 minutes on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: East-West Line rail services were disrupted in both directions on Thursday (Oct 10) due to a train fault, said transport operator SMRT.

The disruption was resolved in about an hour.

In an update after services were restored, SMRT said that the fault had been caused by a stalled train.

"On Oct 10, at about 12.30pm, a first-generation westbound KHI (Kawasaki Heavy Industries) train stalled near Tiong Bahru station due to a train fault. All commuters safely disembarked at Outram Park station," SMRT said in its Facebook post.

"In-train and station announcements were made advising commuters to expect up to 25 minutes of additional travel time. Free regular bus services were provided between Outram Park and Queenstown stations.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to your commute."