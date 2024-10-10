Train fault causes delays of up to 25 minutes on East-West Line
The fault was caused by a stalled first-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries train, says SMRT.
SINGAPORE: East-West Line rail services were disrupted in both directions on Thursday (Oct 10) due to a train fault, said transport operator SMRT.
The disruption was resolved in about an hour.
In an update after services were restored, SMRT said that the fault had been caused by a stalled train.
"On Oct 10, at about 12.30pm, a first-generation westbound KHI (Kawasaki Heavy Industries) train stalled near Tiong Bahru station due to a train fault. All commuters safely disembarked at Outram Park station," SMRT said in its Facebook post.
"In-train and station announcements were made advising commuters to expect up to 25 minutes of additional travel time. Free regular bus services were provided between Outram Park and Queenstown stations.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to your commute."
SMRT had said in a Facebook post at 12.31pm that commuters could expect an additional 25 minutes of travel time when travelling between Outram Park and Queenstown MRT stations in the direction of Joo Koon MRT station.
In an update at 12.55pm, it said commuters should also expect 20 minutes of additional travel time when travelling between Queenstown and Bugis MRT stations in the direction of Pasir Ris MRT station.
It added that free regular bus services were available between Outram Park and Queenstown as well as Queenstown and Bugis.
In a subsequent update at 1.08pm, SMRT said that the fault had been cleared and that train services were "progressively being restored".
It reiterated that commuters should expect their journeys between Queenstown and Bugis to take 20 minutes longer than usual.
At 1.14pm, SMRT said the additional travel time had come down to 10 minutes, and at 1.22pm, it said that train services from Queenstown to Bugis had resumed.
It added that the free regular bus services were no longer available.
A CNA journalist said that he was on a train from Outram Park to Tiong Bahru at around 12.15pm when the train fault occurred.
According to the commuter, the train stopped for 20 minutes before it started reversing slowly back towards Outram Park MRT station.
During this time, he felt that the train was tilted.
At around 12.45pm, the train pulled in at Outram Park MRT station with the doors opening around 10 minutes later, he noted.