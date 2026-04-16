Eat First backlash: Can review bombing lead to defamation claims?

SINGAPORE: For many diners, choosing where to eat is as simple as checking a Google rating.

But what happens when those ratings are suddenly flooded with negative reviews, including from people who have never set foot in the restaurant?

Cantonese restaurant Eat First recently found itself at the centre of such a backlash after an article by Mothership on Sunday (Apr 12) reported that the Geylang eatery had charged a family S$2 (US$1.60) for bringing their own bottle of water, in line with its no-outside-food-and-drink policy.

Eat First’s Google rating plunged from 4.2 to 2.5 within 24 hours, with scores of one-star reviews criticising the policy.

By Wednesday night, the rating had recovered slightly to 3.2 stars, with some newer reviews supporting the restaurant’s right to enforce its policies and criticising the online pile-on.

The episode raises questions about whether such review bombing – particularly from people who have not patronised the business – could have legal consequences.

Lawyers told CNA that whether such reviews amount to defamation depends on whether the statements are opinions or assertions of fact.

“The law won’t protect a business from a bad review. You are entitled to your opinion. However, you are not entitled to your own facts,” said Ivan Lee, partner in the litigation and dispute resolution practice at Tito Issac and Co.

“Harsh critiques like ‘the food was bad’ or ‘the service was slow’ are generally safe. These are opinions, even if blunt or exaggerated.”

However, a review crosses the line when it presents a false statement of fact.

“For example, claiming a restaurant ‘gave me food poisoning’ or ‘served raw chicken’ – when that is untrue – can be defamatory because it alleges something concrete that can seriously harm the business.”

Mr Jonathan Tan, special counsel for dispute resolution at Withers KhattarWong, said a person can avoid liability for defamation if the statement is true, or by relying on defences such as fair comment or qualified privilege.

However, these defences may fail if the statement was made with malice, such as if the person did not honestly believe it to be true or intended to harm the business.

“If such statements are untrue, made recklessly without any honest belief in its truth, or made with a motive to cause damage to a person or a company, then such statements will cross the line and the statement maker could be held liable for defamation,” Mr Tan said.

WHAT ACTION CAN BUSINESSES TAKE AGAINST DEFAMATORY REVIEWS?

While businesses can take legal action against defamatory reviews, doing so is often difficult, lawyers warned.

Businesses must consider constraints including cost, time and difficulty of identifying anonymous reviewers, said Mr Tan.

“More importantly, the business will need to consider how its response will be viewed by members of the public in today's social media era," he said. "A perceived overtly aggressive response may cause more damage to the business' reputation, which could impact its bottom line.

BR Law director P Sivakumar and associate Paul Teh said evidential challenges also arise, as it can be difficult to verify whether a reviewer had patronised the business.

Beyond defamation claims, businesses may seek court orders under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) to stop the publication of false statements or require corrections.

“However, it would be difficult to take action if businesses cannot show that the statement of fact is false and cannot identify the person behind the review,” Mr Sivakumar and Mr Teh said.

Businesses may try approaching platforms like Google to remove such reviews, but it is unlikely that such platforms will do so in the absence of a court order, they added.

Mr Lee from Tito Issac and Co said that in most cases, "the smarter move" is not hiring a lawyer, but using the report button.

“Flagging fake reviews on the platform is faster, cheaper and avoids triggering the ‘Streisand effect’, which can draw even more attention to an already heated situation.”

Proving financial loss can also be difficult.

"A loss of sales of a business can be attributed to any number of reasons, such as drop of quality or popularity of the products, increased competition, increase in cost of supply," Mr Sivakumar and Mr Teh said.