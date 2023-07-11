Not signalling, sounding the horn: As e-bike accidents rise, riders tell of poor driver behaviour on the road

SINGAPORE: The number of road accidents involving power-assisted bicycles has steadily risen over the last three years, even after the authorities introduced stricter safety rules for riders such as a mandatory theory test and limits on how fast they can go.

Some riders of power-assisted bicycles – or electric bicycles or e-bikes – told CNA that some vehicles on the road do not respect them and that their own slower speeds have led to near-collisions.

Riders and retailers also called for a review of the weight limit for e-bikes. They acknowledged that this protects other shared path users, but said that heavier e-bikes could mean safer ones in general.

The issue of e-bike safety resurfaced in the public eye on Jun 25, when a car driver was arrested following a deadly accident with a food deliveryman riding an e-bike along Yishun Avenue 9.

The cause of the accident has not been revealed, but Chinese daily Shin Min reported that the front of the car was dented and there were cracks in the windshield.

As tensions between cyclists and motorists continue to simmer, e-bike riders have also ended up on the wrong side of the law. One such rider was charged in court on Jul 3 with punching a cabby last year after smashing into an opened taxi door along Balestier Road.

E-bikes are banned from footpaths, with riders having to stick to roads and shared paths such as cycling paths and park connectors.

They can go up to a maximum speed of 25kmh, and e-bikes must not exceed 20kg in unladen weight.