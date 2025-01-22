Retailer to be charged in a first after e-bikes fitted with incompatible batteries catch fire

SINGAPORE: A retailer will be charged in court on Thursday (Jan 23) over two incidents involving non-compatible e-bike batteries.

Prince Bryan Tan, the sales and marketing manager of Drive Bikes Singapore, allegedly sold an incompatible power-assisted bicycle (PAB) battery on Jan 27, 2024, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday.

This caused the e-bike to be illegally modified, rendering it non-compliant, LTA added.

Tan is also accused of selling a non-compliant e-bike on Feb 21, 2024, as it was fitted with an incompatible battery.

This is the first time a retailer will be charged in relation to the incidents, LTA told CNA.

The e-bike battery linked to the first incident caught fire on Apr 27, 2024, while the customer was riding along Hougang Avenue 5.

In the second incident, LTA said the battery that came with the PAB had voided its EN15194 certification.

The EN15194 certification is a European safety standard for electrical PABs, according to OneMotoring's website.

That e-bike subsequently caught fire at the customer's home along Bukit Batok Street 32 on Apr 25, 2024, LTA added.

Drive Bikes Singapore has a showroom outlet in Aljunied, while its service and warranty centre is located at Syed Alwi Road.