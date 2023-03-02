E-book on Lee Kuan Yew's will contains inaccuracies 'calculated to mislead' and 'completely at odds' with court findings: SM Teo

SINGAPORE: An e-book titled The Battle Over Lee Kuan Yew’s Last Will contains several inaccuracies “calculated to mislead” and that are “completely at odds” with court findings, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday (Mar 2).

The e-book, written by local author Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh and published in July last year, is about the debate over the late Prime Minister’s will and home at 38 Oxley Road, which led to disciplinary proceedings against Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the wife of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s son Lee Hsien Yang.

The examination of the case against Mrs Lee was done by the Court of Three Judges (C3J), the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, in November 2020 and a Disciplinary Tribunal (DT) in February 2020. She was found guilty of professional misconduct.

“The book is not credible, as it totally ignores the facts and findings which had been established, after an objective and thorough examination of the case,” said Mr Teo, who was the chair of a Ministerial Committee that had been set up to look into what should be done with the property after Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s death.

“It is clear that the assertions in his book are calculated to mislead, as they are completely at odds with the findings and conclusions of the Court of Three Judges and the Disciplinary Tribunal,” he added.

TODAY has reached out to Mr Sudhir for comment.

The senior minister was providing a written response to Member of Parliament for Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim’s parliamentary question on whether the book accurately represents the circumstances surrounding the signing of the late Mr Lee’s will.

