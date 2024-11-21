ECDA to launch home-based childminding services pilot in December

SINGAPORE: Childminders will begin offering infant care services at their homes under a new pilot by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Launching on Dec 1, the pilot will run for three years, said the agency in a press release on Thursday (Nov 21).

It will be open to infants who are between two months and 18 months old and are Singapore Citizens.

Three operators – EduNanny by Butler, Kidibliss and NannyPro Care – were appointed to provide the pilot's services, said the agency. They will be engaging childminders to look after the infants.

Interested parents can contact these operators directly to sign up for the programme.

The pilot will eventually include childminders offering infant care at community spaces, such as community centres, as well.

However, it will not include services at parents' homes. This is because childminders would likely only be caring for one child at a time under such a setup, said ECDA.

"This limits the number of infants who can benefit from such caregiving arrangements," it said.

Under the pilot, childminders can care for up to three infants at any one time.

Earlier in the year, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the pilot would accommodate 500 children in its first year, with this number increasing to 700 subsequently.