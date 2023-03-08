Eco-friendly ‘tiny houses’ on Lazarus Island to be open for public bookings in May

SINGAPORE: Those looking forward to a staycation in the new eco-friendly “tiny houses” on Lazarus Island will be able to place their bookings from May.

Rates for the five standalone units – each between 150 and 170 sq ft in size – will be announced towards the end of next month, said operator Big Tiny.

As of Wednesday (Mar 8), more than 600 people have registered online to secure an early-bird discount.

The promotional rates will be “approximately along the lines” of the company’s offerings in Australia, which start from 199 Australian dollars (about S$178) a night, Big Tiny’s co-founder Jeff Yeo told CNA.

The company said it is already in the “final stages” of preparation and the accommodation will be ready by April, as previously announced.

Big Tiny will be accommodating its corporate partners and clients, as well as the media and employees in the initial phase before accepting bookings from the public in May.

It was announced last week that Lazarus Island – a 47-hectare island located off Singapore's southern coast – will have its first accommodation as part of its transformation into an eco-tourist destination.

Called Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island, the five units will be fitted with several green features, such as solar panels and a biodigester that can turn food waste into compost within 24 hours.

Mr Yeo said one of these units will be the very first house that Big Tiny started its business with back in 2017.

This 150 sq ft unit will come with a queen-sized bed for two, a fully-equipped kitchen, air-conditioning and a hot-water shower.

The remaining four units will be “brand new” models designed by the company. With a slightly bigger interior space of about 170 sq ft, they will have an additional sofa bed for two children and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a 180-degree view of the sea.

Two out of the five units will be pet-friendly.

Guests can also look forward to different interior designs for each unit, ranging from retro and industrial to British colonial, to reflect “the different eras of Singapore”.