New guidelines for e-commerce businesses to cut down on packaging waste 

SINGAPORE: A new set of guidelines was introduced on Tuesday (Mar 4) to help the e-commerce sector minimise its packaging waste, including seven specific ways to cut down on cardboard box usage.

The guidelines were developed by an Alliance for Action looking at packaging waste in e-commerce - 14 companies spanning e-commerce marketplaces, retailers and packaging producers, as well as industry experts. The alliance is co-led by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and Singapore Post, with support from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

An estimated 186,000 parcels were delivered in Singapore per day in 2023, generating as much as 15,900 tonnes of packaging that year alone – roughly equivalent to the weight of 1,200 double-decker buses.



The guidelines outline practical "3R" solutions – reduce, reuse and recycle – tailored to various packaging materials, including cardboard boxes, mailers and fillers.

For cardboard boxes alone, there were seven recommendations for businesses – from expanding the range of box sizes available to switching to lighter alternative packaging.

Each recommendation includes step-by-step actions, expected benefits and potential drawbacks. They are benchmarked against estimated effort, cost and environmental impact to allow businesses to adopt solutions that best fit their needs, the agencies said.