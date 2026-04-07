Singapore faces slower growth, higher inflation as Middle East conflict disrupts global supplies: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Economic activity is likely to slow and prices are expected to rise in Singapore as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt energy supplies and global trade, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (Apr 7).

Manufacturing companies that rely on natural gas, crude oil and crude oil derivatives will be hit harder, along with energy-intensive industries such as electronics and precision engineering.

Air and sea transport and tourism will be affected by higher costs and weaker demand, while domestically oriented sectors will also face increased operating costs, said Mr Gan, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry.

“Taken together, these sectoral impacts will weigh on economic activities in the coming quarters, although the extent remains uncertain as the conflict is still unfolding,” he said.

Singapore upgraded its gross domestic product growth forecast for this year to between 2 and 4 per cent, on the back of exceptional economic growth of 5 per cent in 2025.

Mr Gan said the performance in the first three months of the year was resilient, but growth will likely be affected in the coming quarters. The Ministry of Trade and Industry will monitor developments and update its GDP forecast in May.

Fuel and electricity costs have already risen along with global oil and natural gas prices, with a sharper increase expected for the regulated electricity tariff next quarter.

Only a small portion of the recent price surge was captured in April’s tariff adjustment, which is based on prices from January to mid-March.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) previously forecast headline and core inflation to be between 1 and 2 per cent this year.

“We now expect Singapore’s overall inflation for 2026 to be higher than earlier projected,” said Mr Gan.

A protracted conflict would also drive up prices of imported goods through higher inflation in overseas markets. Lower-income households will be more affected, he added, as a larger share of their spending goes toward essentials.

MAS will factor in these developments when it releases its inflation outlook assessment on Apr 14.