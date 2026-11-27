ASEAN must counter rising economic nationalism with deeper integration, wider partnerships: DPM Gan
While such concerns are understandable, raising barriers among ASEAN states in response would ultimately narrow the opportunities available to each, said Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong.
SINGAPORE: At a time when economic nationalism is gaining ground, with governments prioritising self-reliance and raising barriers, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must counter it with deeper integration and wider partnerships, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Nov 27).
“Such concerns are understandable. Every government wants to safeguard jobs, secure access to essential supplies and strengthen economic resilience. These concerns can fuel pressure to close markets, restrict exports and turn inward,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).
“ASEAN faces these pressures too. But raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us.”
Speaking at the Asia Future Summit at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Gan noted that Asia has seen higher tariffs, energy supply disruptions and growing uncertainty over global trade over the past two years.
However, its economies have remained resilient, with ASEAN growing by close to 5 per cent last year, and continuing to offer business and investment opportunities, he said.
Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.
Mr Gan identified three crosscurrents that could strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet makes cooperation more crucial: artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation.
ASEAN COOPERATION KEY
Turning technological advances into lasting gains for the people of ASEAN depends on reliable supplies of energy, food and industrial inputs, said Mr Gan.
“The wars in Iran and Ukraine have shown how distant conflicts can affect our businesses and households across ASEAN and Asia,” he said.
“When energy supplies or shipping routes are distorted, the effects will ripple through the economy. Higher fuel, freight and fertiliser costs raise business costs and push up the prices of everyday goods for everyone.”
He said the regional bloc can strengthen its resilience by keeping trade flowing, sharing information and coordinating responses.
Mr Gan cited the examples of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ reaffirmation earlier this year to keep markets open and avoid unnecessary trade restrictions, as well as the ASEAN power grid, as avenues of such cooperation.
Geo-economic competition is also reshaping the networks through which trade, investment and access to technology are carried out, said Mr Gan.
“ASEAN countries cannot determine how major powers manage their differences. But we can maintain relationships across these divides and remain a bridge for trade, investment and cooperation,” he said.
Emphasising the value of trust, Mr Gan said the bloc’s major partners must have confidence in its integrity, the reliability of its institutions and how business is conducted.
This includes having clear and predictable rules, upholding laws and international commitments, and taking firm action against wrongdoing, he added.
The multilateral trading system must also be reinforced, as common rules provide a foundation for economic relationships and give businesses greater predictability, said Mr Gan.
“They also give smaller economies a voice in matters affecting them. Without these rules, smaller economies would be more exposed to decisions taken by larger powers, and businesses would face greater uncertainty,” he said.
He reiterated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call at the recent ASEAN Summit in Manila for a more integrated ASEAN, connected to a wider circle of partners.
Supported by common rules, it will give every member greater capacity to advance its own interests, as well as collective interests, said Mr Gan.
MAXIMISING AI POTENTIAL
Mr Gan noted that AI can help the region raise productivity and move into higher-value activities. Investment in AI infrastructure also creates opportunities across technology supply chains.
“Across our economies, manufacturers can improve quality and reduce waste, while logistics providers can plan deliveries more efficiently. Smaller firms can access capabilities through cloud services that previously required substantial investments of their own,” he said.
He added that the gains will depend on how widely businesses and workers can use AI to create value, such as redesigning processes, training people, and identifying and testing useful applications.
“Regional cooperation can extend these efforts by leveraging on each other’s strengths and sharing our experiences,” he said.
“At the same time, AI can disrupt established industries and jobs. Governments, employers and training institutions must therefore prepare workers for changing jobs and help those displaced move into new roles.”
Mr Gan highlighted that cooperating on AI safety will become even more critical as AI becomes more powerful and widely used.
While it can help identify software vulnerabilities and strengthen defences, AI is also making cyberattacks easier and faster to execute, giving businesses less time to respond, he said.
Maintaining human control and preventing misuse becomes even more important with increasingly capable and autonomous systems, said Mr Gan.
Emphasising that no country can manage these challenges alone, he called for ASEAN to build on its Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, work with its partners on safety research, testing and safeguards, and share lessons from serious AI incidents and near misses.
“By helping businesses adopt AI, preparing workers and strengthening safety together, we can sustain public confidence and turn technological advances into lasting gains for our people,” said the deputy prime minister.