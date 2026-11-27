SINGAPORE: At a time when economic nationalism is gaining ground, with governments prioritising self-reliance and raising barriers, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must counter it with deeper integration and wider partnerships, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Nov 27).

“Such concerns are understandable. Every government wants to safeguard jobs, secure access to essential supplies and strengthen economic resilience. These concerns can fuel pressure to close markets, restrict exports and turn inward,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

“ASEAN faces these pressures too. But raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us.”

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Gan noted that Asia has seen higher tariffs, energy supply disruptions and growing uncertainty over global trade over the past two years.

However, its economies have remained resilient, with ASEAN growing by close to 5 per cent last year, and continuing to offer business and investment opportunities, he said.

Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

Mr Gan identified three crosscurrents that could strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet makes cooperation more crucial: artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation.