SINGAPORE: Singapore is reviewing some of its processes to strengthen regulations against the illicit trade of chips, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Nov 27).

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit, Mr Gan was asked during a dialogue session about a source-based report that Nvidia had stopped chip shipments to Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

“We have not confirmed it. We are in the process of engaging our businesses, to reach out to them, to see what is the impact on their businesses,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

He added that Singapore firms are organising themselves to work with various partners to continue securing access to the chips.

Emphasising that Singapore must continue focusing on its artificial intelligence (AI) mission, vision and ambition, Mr Gan said the country will work with the United States to address any concerns.

“It's also important to remember that we have repeatedly stated that Singapore does not want to become a conduit for illegal trade in any form. We are therefore in the process of reviewing some of our processes to see how to strengthen our regulations, our monitoring, to ensure that Singapore does not become a conduit for these illegal transactions,” added Mr Gan.

He said that companies operating in Singapore but have activities in other countries are expected to follow the rules of those countries. Similarly, firms doing business here are expected to respect Singapore's rules.

“Singapore has always safeguarded our global international reputation very jealously,” he said, adding that Singapore is an international business hub where trust is a very important factor.

“The fact that we launched an investigation and the fact that we take legal action against those who flout our laws – and we are very stringent in that – I think that reflects our determination to safeguard our reputation. I think it's better than places where you just keep a closed eye and you turn a blind eye on these activities.”

When asked about how Singapore has responded to the tariffs announced by the US, Mr Gan said that in negotiations, Singapore has to be clear where its principles are and it will always be based on Singapore's interest.

“It is also important for us to remember that every time we negotiate, we must be prepared to walk away when the price they ask for is too high. So it's something that we have to accept. There's no guarantee that the negotiation will succeed, and we have to always weigh the pros and cons, what we gain versus what we have to give up,” he said.

RISE OF ECONOMIC NATIONALISM

In his opening speech at the summit held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Gan said that at a time when economic nationalism is gaining ground, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must counter it with deeper integration and wider partnerships.

“Such concerns are understandable. Every government wants to safeguard jobs, secure access to essential supplies and strengthen economic resilience. These concerns can fuel pressure to close markets, restrict exports and turn inward,” he said.

“ASEAN faces these pressures too. But raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us.”

Mr Gan noted that Asia has seen higher tariffs, energy supply disruptions and growing uncertainty over global trade over the past two years.

However, its economies have remained resilient, with ASEAN growing by close to 5 per cent last year, and continuing to offer business and investment opportunities, he said.

Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

Mr Gan identified three crosscurrents that could strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet make cooperation more crucial: artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation.