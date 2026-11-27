No confirmation that Nvidia has halted chip shipments to Southeast Asia, including Singapore: DPM Gan
At a time when economic nationalism is gaining ground, ASEAN must counter it with deeper integration and wider partnerships, said Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is reviewing some of its processes to strengthen regulations against the illicit trade of chips, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Nov 27).
Speaking at the Asia Future Summit, Mr Gan was asked during a dialogue session about a source-based report that Nvidia had stopped chip shipments to Southeast Asia, including Singapore.
“We have not confirmed it. We are in the process of engaging our businesses, to reach out to them, to see what is the impact on their businesses,” said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).
He added that Singapore firms are organising themselves to work with various partners to continue securing access to the chips.
Emphasising that Singapore must continue focusing on its artificial intelligence (AI) mission, vision and ambition, Mr Gan said the country will work with the United States to address any concerns.
“It's also important to remember that we have repeatedly stated that Singapore does not want to become a conduit for illegal trade in any form. We are therefore in the process of reviewing some of our processes to see how to strengthen our regulations, our monitoring, to ensure that Singapore does not become a conduit for these illegal transactions,” added Mr Gan.
He said that companies operating in Singapore but have activities in other countries are expected to follow the rules of those countries. Similarly, firms doing business here are expected to respect Singapore's rules.
“Singapore has always safeguarded our global international reputation very jealously,” he said, adding that Singapore is an international business hub where trust is a very important factor.
“The fact that we launched an investigation and the fact that we take legal action against those who flout our laws – and we are very stringent in that – I think that reflects our determination to safeguard our reputation. I think it's better than places where you just keep a closed eye and you turn a blind eye on these activities.”
When asked about how Singapore has responded to the tariffs announced by the US, Mr Gan said that in negotiations, Singapore has to be clear where its principles are and it will always be based on Singapore's interest.
“It is also important for us to remember that every time we negotiate, we must be prepared to walk away when the price they ask for is too high. So it's something that we have to accept. There's no guarantee that the negotiation will succeed, and we have to always weigh the pros and cons, what we gain versus what we have to give up,” he said.
RISE OF ECONOMIC NATIONALISM
In his opening speech at the summit held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Gan said that at a time when economic nationalism is gaining ground, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must counter it with deeper integration and wider partnerships.
“Such concerns are understandable. Every government wants to safeguard jobs, secure access to essential supplies and strengthen economic resilience. These concerns can fuel pressure to close markets, restrict exports and turn inward,” he said.
“ASEAN faces these pressures too. But raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us.”
Mr Gan noted that Asia has seen higher tariffs, energy supply disruptions and growing uncertainty over global trade over the past two years.
However, its economies have remained resilient, with ASEAN growing by close to 5 per cent last year, and continuing to offer business and investment opportunities, he said.
Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.
Mr Gan identified three crosscurrents that could strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet make cooperation more crucial: artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation.
ASEAN COOPERATION KEY
Turning technological advances into lasting gains for the people of ASEAN depends on reliable supplies of energy, food and industrial inputs, said Mr Gan.
“The wars in Iran and Ukraine have shown how distant conflicts can affect our businesses and households across ASEAN and Asia,” he said.
“When energy supplies or shipping routes are distorted, the effects will ripple through the economy. Higher fuel, freight and fertiliser costs raise business costs and push up the prices of everyday goods for everyone.”
He said the regional bloc can strengthen its resilience by keeping trade flowing, sharing information and coordinating responses.
Mr Gan cited the examples of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ reaffirmation earlier this year to keep markets open and avoid unnecessary trade restrictions, as well as the ASEAN power grid, as avenues of such cooperation.
Geo-economic competition is also reshaping the networks through which trade, investment and access to technology are carried out, said Mr Gan.
“ASEAN countries cannot determine how major powers manage their differences. But we can maintain relationships across these divides and remain a bridge for trade, investment and cooperation,” he said.
Emphasising the value of trust, Mr Gan said the bloc’s major partners must have confidence in its integrity, the reliability of its institutions and how business is conducted.
This includes having clear and predictable rules, upholding laws and international commitments, and taking firm action against wrongdoing, he added.
The multilateral trading system must also be reinforced, as common rules provide a foundation for economic relationships and give businesses greater predictability, said Mr Gan.
“They also give smaller economies a voice in matters affecting them. Without these rules, smaller economies would be more exposed to decisions taken by larger powers, and businesses would face greater uncertainty,” he said.
He reiterated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call at the recent ASEAN Summit in Manila for a more integrated ASEAN, connected to a wider circle of partners.
Supported by common rules, it will give every member greater capacity to advance its own interests, as well as collective interests, said Mr Gan.
MAXIMISING AI POTENTIAL
Mr Gan noted that AI can help the region raise productivity and move into higher-value activities. Investment in AI infrastructure also creates opportunities across technology supply chains.
“Across our economies, manufacturers can improve quality and reduce waste, while logistics providers can plan deliveries more efficiently. Smaller firms can access capabilities through cloud services that previously required substantial investments of their own,” he said.
He added that the gains will depend on how widely businesses and workers can use AI to create value, such as redesigning processes, training people, and identifying and testing useful applications.
“Regional cooperation can extend these efforts by leveraging on each other’s strengths and sharing our experiences,” he said.
“At the same time, AI can disrupt established industries and jobs. Governments, employers and training institutions must therefore prepare workers for changing jobs and help those displaced move into new roles.”
Mr Gan highlighted that cooperating on AI safety will become even more critical as AI becomes more powerful and widely used.
While it can help identify software vulnerabilities and strengthen defences, AI is also making cyberattacks easier and faster to execute, giving businesses less time to respond, he said.
Maintaining human control and preventing misuse becomes even more important with increasingly capable and autonomous systems, said Mr Gan.
Emphasising that no country can manage these challenges alone, he called for ASEAN to build on its Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, work with its partners on safety research, testing and safeguards, and share lessons from serious AI incidents and near misses.
“By helping businesses adopt AI, preparing workers and strengthening safety together, we can sustain public confidence and turn technological advances into lasting gains for our people,” said the deputy prime minister.