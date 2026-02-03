Can GDP grow while jobs disappear? Economists weigh in on what Singapore's AI push must get right

Prof Powdthavee noted that in general, the link between growth and employment weakens when growth is accompanied by rising inequality.

“A country can grow even if most of the gains go to a very small group at the top,” he said.

For example, if firms become more profitable by replacing workers with AI, a country’s GDP will rise because output is higher and costs are lower.

“But that kind of growth doesn’t require more workers, and it may even reduce labour demand,” said Prof Powdthavee. “This is why growth doesn’t necessarily, or automatically, generate jobs.”

When productivity gains mainly benefit those who own capital, technology or data, the economy can “look healthy on paper” while wages stagnate and job opportunities “fail to expand for everyone else”, he said.

“In that sense, growth is real, but its benefits are narrowly shared.”

Prof Loh said that AI and automation can now perform tasks at levels comparable to humans, which is a negating factor for job growth.

Innovation and efficiency gain – where companies gain experience and rely on less human capital – also contribute to the issue, he added.

To ensure good jobs in Singapore, there needs to be a clearer definition of what qualifies as a good job, said chief economist and head of OCBC group research Selena Ling. “Is it wages, is it progression or what?” she said.

HUMAN-AI COLLABORATION

Despite its impact on job creation, economists agreed that AI cannot fully replace humans.

Prof Powdthavee noted that while AI excels at some tasksk, it still makes mistakes and can be biased in ways that are not always obvious.

“The more sensible use of AI is not to replace people, but to work with them. The biggest gains come from human-AI augmentation,” he said.

“Let AI take care of routine, repetitive or data-heavy tasks, and let humans focus on judgment, context and responsibility,” said Prof Powdthavee.

This raises the value of human labour instead of eliminating it, he added.

“Productivity goes up because people can do more, not because there are fewer people doing the work. This distinction matters for jobs.”

Singapore also needs more dynamic labour market policies, said Prof Loh.

“How do you train people when jobs are continuously redesigned? … It’s so hard to plug and play because every time you hit the market with a new skill, the market has moved on.”

The next AI revolution – agentic AI, which can act autonomously – will be even more disruptive, he warned.

“We’re like riding the AI tiger. It’s hard to dismount without being eaten,” said Prof Loh.

Technological advancements will affect even non-technical aspects, including ethics, governance and change management, calling for both technical and non-technical responses, he added.

“Even the non-technical part will create new job opportunities for people to govern, to manage AI.”