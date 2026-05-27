Singapore will act against firms that accept AI grants while treating workers unfairly: Jasmin Lau

SINGAPORE: Companies that repeatedly tap public grants to grow through artificial intelligence while treating workers unfairly could face government intervention, said Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau, as Singapore pushes ahead with plans to become a global AI hub.

She added that the government is watching to ensure gains from AI adoption are shared with workers, especially when taxpayer funds are involved.

“When we spend public resources to help companies grow, then we want to have a bit more control over what the companies do,” said Ms Lau, who co-chairs the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committee on technology and innovation.

“What we are looking for are patterns - if a company is constantly applying for and given grants, but workers are being removed without fair treatment. Then, when we start to see these patterns, we must act, because these are public funds that we are stewards of.”

Ms Lau was speaking to CNA on the back of the release of the five ESR committees’ recommendations earlier this month on how Singapore can steer its economy forward.

This followed nine months of consultations involving more than 7,700 stakeholders, including businesses, unions and workers.

The ESR’s 32 recommendations aim to secure long-term economic growth for Singapore and create good jobs amid rapid technological disruption.

It recommended that Singapore position itself as a “location of choice” where people can collaborate to develop innovative AI solutions, while ensuring workers are equipped with AI literacy and supported through career transitions.

Ms Lau acknowledged that companies will continue making commercial decisions, including cost-cutting measures, but warned against overly short-term thinking.

“The short-term desire to cut costs may end up affecting them later on when their company needs to think about further growth,” she noted.

“Perhaps they're looking now for staff who understand the business (and) domain, understand the business culture. They will not have such people anymore as their company tries to scale.”