GDP growth may no longer translate to jobs; deliberate strategy needed to create diverse opportunities: DPM Gan

Growing Singapore’s economy and creating good jobs are “twin challenges” for the country, said Mr Gan.

“We need to be quite deliberate in our policies and our economic strategy, to focus on these two twin objectives, to make sure that both of them can be achieved,” he said.

"This is what we have set up the five committees to look into. At the same time, we are also thinking about how we can continue to achieve our medium- to long-term growth of between 2 per cent (and) 3 per cent.

"It is going to be very challenging, but we will work very hard to do that. And with the recommendations of these committees, we hope to be able to push ourselves towards growth on the higher end of the 2 per cent to 3 per cent over the next decade."

To that end, the review committees have proposed seven recommendations to drive growth and support workers.

They include doing more to position Singapore as an AI leader, broadening the range of good jobs available and making lifelong learning a practical reality.

BEYOND TECH ROLES

New opportunities cannot be concentrated only in a few sectors, the committees said in a media factsheet.

“We should boost our efforts to uplift and transform jobs in sectors that may be more resilient to global shifts and offer opportunities for quality employment,” they said, citing skilled trades such as technicians, as well as jobs in care and social services.

“There will be new roles that come about with technology, AI, but that alone by itself will not be enough,” said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who co-chairs the committee focusing on equipping workers with relevant skills.

"There is a whole range of jobs, a lot of jobs, that Singaporeans are engaged in today."