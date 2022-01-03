Singapore's economy grew 7.2% in 2021, rebounding from recession the previous year: MTI advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy grew 7.2 per cent in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rebounding from a recession in 2020, advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday (Jan 3) showed.

Singapore's economy shrank 5.4 per cent in 2020 – its first annual contraction since 2001 and the country's worst recession since independence.

Last year, Singapore announced the start of its transition to living with endemic COVID-19 as it saw a wave of new infections driven by the more infectious Delta variant.

Its vaccination programme was ramped up to include booster shots and more age groups, and new measures were also introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The estimates announced on Monday met the estimates by MTI in November last year. The ministry had narrowed the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2021 to "around 7 per cent".

GDP grew 5.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, moderating from a 7.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, the preliminary data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, faster than the 1.2 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

The advance GDP estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021 are computed largely from data in October and November last year. They give an early indication of the GDP growth in the quarter and may be revised when more comprehensive data is available, said MTI.