Singapore upgrades 2026 GDP growth forecast to around 6%; economy expanded 6.1% in Q3
Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to moderate to between 2.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent in 2027, as growth in most of its key trading partners is projected to soften and the pace of expansion in new AI investments slows.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Tuesday (Nov 24) raised Singapore’s economic growth forecast for the year, citing strong global AI-related demand.
METI now expects the economy to grow by around 6 per cent, up from its previous forecast of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent.
Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to moderate to between 2.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent in 2027, as growth in most of its key trading partners is projected to soften and the pace of expansion in new AI investments slows, the ministry said.
The economy grew 6.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, higher than the advance estimate of 5.4 per cent, but easing from the 6.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.
METI previously upgraded Singapore’s growth forecast in August, from an earlier forecast of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. An acceleration in AI-related production and exports is expected to continue to drive the momentum for the rest of the year, the ministry said.
On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore’s economy expanded by 1.5 per cent, moderating from the 1.8 per cent growth in the second quarter. For the first three quarters of 2026, GDP grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year.
Growth in the third quarter was driven by the wholesale trade, manufacturing and finance and insurance sectors, METI said in a press release.
Strong AI-related demand boosted growth in the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector, as well as the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector, the ministry said.
It added that growth in the finance and insurance sector was underpinned by credit growth and fee-generating activities.
However, the retail trade and food and beverage services sectors contracted, partly due to a sustained shift in local spending abroad as outbound travel increased during the quarter.
OUTLOOK FOR 2026
METI said Singapore’s external demand outlook for the year has improved compared with its assessment of the economy in August.
This is despite elevated energy prices contributing to global inflationary pressures and tighter monetary policy in several economies, the ministry said.
AI-related production and exports, driven by stronger-than-expected buildout of data centres, have continued to accelerate, with the momentum expected to continue for the rest of the year, METI said.
Against this backdrop, Singapore’s GDP growth outlook for the rest of 2026 remains firm, the ministry said.
“Strong global AI-related demand will continue to drive growth in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, while growth in outward-oriented services sectors such as finance and insurance and information and communications should remain resilient,” it said.
“Meanwhile, growth in the accommodation sector will be supported by strong hotel bookings amidst a robust line-up of events,” the ministry added.
But it noted that the outlook for the retail trade and food and beverage services sector remains “subdued”.
OUTLOOK FOR 2027
METI expects Singapore’s GDP growth to moderate in 2027 against a backdrop of softening growth in most of the country's key trading partners in 2027.
It noted that oil supply from the Middle East is expected to recover gradually, supported in part by the increased use of alternative transport routes such as pipelines within the Gulf.
This should lead to easing global energy prices and inflationary pressures over 2027, the ministry said.
But the pace of growth in new AI investments is expected to moderate from its high level in 2026, METI said.
GDP growth in the US is expected to ease as restrictive monetary policy and weaker real wage growth weigh on investment and consumption, while the pace of AI investments is projected to ease.
For China, growth is also expected to slow as export growth softens amid moderating global AI-related demand and sluggish consumption growth.
In contrast, GDP growth in the Eurozone is forecast to pick up, supported by firm household consumption as inflationary pressures and monetary policy ease, alongside stronger manufacturing activity driven by defence-related spending.
Growth for key Southeast Asian economies is projected to ease as the pace of expansion in both AI investments and AI-related exports moderates from their high levels in 2026.
Downside risks also remain in the global economy, METI said.
Concerns about the sustainability of the global AI cycle could trigger sharper corrections in global financial markets, with potential spillovers to broader economic activity, the ministry said.
Further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could also lead to fresh spikes in the price of energy commodities and other key intermediate inputs, it added.
“The rise in inflationary pressures and resulting tighter global financial conditions could dampen global growth,” METI said.
Economic and political uncertainties in external economies could also weigh on investment and consumption in these economies, it added.
For Singapore, sectors linked to AI-related demand will continue to be supported by sustained demand, although their pace of expansion is expected to moderate from the high levels recorded in 2026, METI said.
This includes the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector and the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector.
The projected recovery in global oil supply is likely to support a modest pickup in petroleum output in the chemicals cluster and wholesale volumes in the fuels and chemicals segment of the wholesale trade sector.
At the same time, ongoing multi-year capacity expansions in the aerospace segment amid continued strong aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul orders should drive growth in the transport engineering cluster.
Strong demand for digital transformation and AI-related services will also boost growth in the information and communications sector.
The finance and insurance sector is expected to register firm growth, supported by sustained investment activity and resilient demand for life insurance, although tighter global financial conditions and heightened uncertainty could weigh on credit growth and trading activity.
For domestically-oriented sectors, construction is projected to post steady growth, supported in part by expansions in public residential building and civil engineering works.
But consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage services may be weighed down by the continued shift in local spending abroad in tandem with a sustained increase in outbound travel, METI said.