SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Tuesday (Nov 24) raised Singapore’s economic growth forecast for the year, citing strong global AI-related demand.

METI now expects the economy to grow by around 6 per cent, up from its previous forecast of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to moderate to between 2.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent in 2027, as growth in most of its key trading partners is projected to soften and the pace of expansion in new AI investments slows, the ministry said.

The economy grew 6.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, higher than the advance estimate of 5.4 per cent, but easing from the 6.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

METI previously upgraded Singapore’s growth forecast in August, from an earlier forecast of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. An acceleration in AI-related production and exports is expected to continue to drive the momentum for the rest of the year, the ministry said.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore’s economy expanded by 1.5 per cent, moderating from the 1.8 per cent growth in the second quarter. For the first three quarters of 2026, GDP grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year.

Growth in the third quarter was driven by the wholesale trade, manufacturing and finance and insurance sectors, METI said in a press release.

Strong AI-related demand boosted growth in the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector, as well as the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector, the ministry said.

It added that growth in the finance and insurance sector was underpinned by credit growth and fee-generating activities.

However, the retail trade and food and beverage services sectors contracted, partly due to a sustained shift in local spending abroad as outbound travel increased during the quarter.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

METI said Singapore’s external demand outlook for the year has improved compared with its assessment of the economy in August.

This is despite elevated energy prices contributing to global inflationary pressures and tighter monetary policy in several economies, the ministry said.

AI-related production and exports, driven by stronger-than-expected buildout of data centres, have continued to accelerate, with the momentum expected to continue for the rest of the year, METI said.

Against this backdrop, Singapore’s GDP growth outlook for the rest of 2026 remains firm, the ministry said.

“Strong global AI-related demand will continue to drive growth in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, while growth in outward-oriented services sectors such as finance and insurance and information and communications should remain resilient,” it said.

“Meanwhile, growth in the accommodation sector will be supported by strong hotel bookings amidst a robust line-up of events,” the ministry added.

But it noted that the outlook for the retail trade and food and beverage services sector remains “subdued”.