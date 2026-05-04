New eczema treatments spark hope, but remain out of reach for many

SINGAPORE: At the height of her eczema flare, Ms Chloe Ng struggled to hold a pen or carry a spoon as her fingers were covered in open wounds.

For years, she cycled through treatments, including oral steroids and immunosuppressants. While they provided some relief, they also came with significant side effects.

A turning point came in 2021, when she tried new treatments at the National Skin Centre. An oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor – a drug that blocks specific immune responses – worked best.

“I live a normal life after taking this new medicine. Otherwise, I can't sleep. Since 2008, until the day before I tried the new medicine, I didn't sleep well for all these years,” said Ms Ng, 43, who first developed eczema in her 20s.

Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disorder affecting about one in five schoolchildren and one in 10 adults. It causes itchy, dry and inflamed skin.

Newer targeted therapies, such as JAK inhibitors and biologics, have emerged as safer, more effective options for moderate to severe cases. But their cost puts them out of reach for many.

The JAK inhibitor cleared about 95 per cent of Ms Ng’s eczema, but costs about S$1,200 (US$940) a month. She now takes a more affordable medication to manage her condition.

“Eczema is what our grandmothers call ‘rich people’ kind of sickness,” the talent manager said in Mandarin. “Because if you are financially okay, you can buy better medicine to treat yourself. But if you don’t have money, you have no choice. You just take cheaper medicine.”

BREAKTHROUGH TREATMENTS

Most eczema patients can manage their condition with topicals, moisturisers and trigger avoidance, said Dr Yew Yik Weng, a senior consultant dermatologist at the National Skin Centre.

About 20 per cent of those whose disease is not well controlled may need systemic treatment.

For years, severe cases typically relied on oral immunosuppressants, which broadly dampen the immune system to reduce inflammation and itching.

But these drugs can have significant side effects, including high blood pressure and increased risk of infections. Long-term immunosuppression has also been associated with a higher risk of certain cancers.

It was not until 2019 that Singapore approved the use of a biologic drug – dupilumab, known by its brand name Dupixent – to treat moderate to severe eczema. Unlike immunosuppressants, biologics target specific immune pathways activated during eczema flare-ups.

The theory is that if you only block that singular pathway, you can control the eczema without widespread immune suppression, said Dr Yew.

JAK inhibitors followed in the early 2020s, blocking enzymes involved in the immune signalling that drives inflammation.