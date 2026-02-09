Singapore attracted S$14.2 billion of investments in 2025; about 15,700 new jobs expected in next five years

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted S$14.2 billion (US$11.1 billion) of investments in 2025, creating an expected 15,700 jobs over the next five years, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Monday (Feb 9).

The S$14.2 billion fixed asset investment, which refers to spending on long-term assets such as facilities, equipment, and machinery, is a slight increase from the S$13.5 billion investment in 2024.

Total business expenditure, which refers to companies’ incremental operating costs including wages and rent, edged up to S$8.9 billion in 2025 from S$8.4 billion the year before.

The investment commitments are on par with recent years, despite a volatile global environment, EDB said in its annual year-in-review report.

In 2025, companies had to grapple with multiple uncertainties, from the implementation of the global minimum effective tax rate, to US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” and tariffs, said EDB chairman Png Cheong Boon.

“Fortunately, Singapore remains a top-of-mind destination for business leaders. This is because of our excellent track record of being a stable, reliable, connected and trusted location. As well as our consistent and pro-business policies and good infrastructure,” he said.