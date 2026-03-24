Singapore leaders pay tribute to late Eddie Kuo, founding dean of NTU’s WKWSCI

Singapore leaders paid tribute to Professor Eddie Kuo, the founding dean of the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information (WKWSCI) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), with reflections on his academic contributions to Singapore.
A respected academic, Prof Kuo died at the age of 85 on Monday (Mar 23). He was also an honorary advisor for the Centre for Chinese Studies (CCS) at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).
Before his role as founding dean at WKWSCI, Prof Kuo served as head of the National University of Singapore's sociology department and director of its mass communication programme.
Minister for Education Desmond Lee said that he was saddened by Prof Kuo's passing.
In a Facebook post, Mr Lee wrote that Prof Kuo "was widely regarded as the founding father of communication studies in Singapore" who built an international reputation as a scholar, teacher and education policymaker.
“Even after stepping down from formal leadership, he continued teaching and nurturing young minds,” he said.
“His research on language policy, national integration, and the sociology of multilingualism helped us better understand Singapore's unique multicultural identity,” Mr Lee added.
"Throughout his career, Prof Kuo served our nation with distinction, as a board member of the National Computer Board, the Singapore Broadcasting Authority and the Media Development Authority," Mr Lee said, adding that Prof Kuo had also served as a member of the Bioethics Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Health, and on the board of directors of the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism.
"My heartfelt condolences to Prof Kuo's family and loved ones."
Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing also reflected on Prof Kuo’s contributions as a “pioneer in communications and media studies, and a distinguished academic who played a key role in shaping the field and mentoring generations of students”.
“Through his work and service, Professor Kuo helped strengthen our understanding of multiculturalism and the importance of cultural roots in a rapidly changing world,” Mr Chan said in a Facebook post.
“His contributions will endure through the many lives he touched and the institutions he helped shape.”
Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said Prof Kuo’s passing was a loss to Singapore’s academic and cultural community.
“During my tenure as CEO of Business China, I witnessed his dedication in shaping initiatives like the FutureChina Global Forum, playing a key role in Singapore's evolving engagement with China,” Mrs Teo said.
She added that Prof Kuo had provided invaluable intellectual guidance through commentary, his extensive behind-the-scenes work in curating cultural talks with Lianhe Zaobao and participating in the SUSS Cultural China Public Lectures.
“His academic rigour enriched public discourse on Chinese culture and Singapore's multicultural identity,” Mrs Teo said.
She also noted his ability to operate meaningfully across academia, media, and policy circles.
This brought “diverse perspectives to important issues" and helped to bridge various communities in Singapore, she added.
“But most of all, I remember him as the perfect gentleman Eddie, always passionate about nurturing the younger generation to know their roots, in order that they may spread their wings on a wider stage. He was never short of wise counsel - I shall miss his positivity and enthusiasm,” Mrs Teo said.
Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat also paid tribute to Prof Kuo’s role in creating new faculties or academic centres for local universities and promoting bilingual education, communication policies and design research.
Mr Chee said Prof Kuo’s contributions to education and culture, as well as his impact on students and institutions, were significant.
Prof Kuo leaves behind a valuable cultural and academic heritage for Singapore, Mr Chee said, thanking him for his life’s dedication and efforts.