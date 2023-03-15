Government remains most trusted institution in Singapore, amid global trend of societal polarisation: Survey

SINGAPORE: The Government remains the institution most trusted by people in Singapore with trust levels at a high, even as business leaders in many other countries command more trust than their political counterparts.

That is according to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, an annual global survey on trust and credibility, which highlighted a widening gap around the world between people's trust in government and business.

Conducted in November 2022 by the Edelman Trust Institute, the 23rd edition of the survey involved 32,000 individuals in 28 countries including Singapore, where there were over 1,000 respondents.

Among other questions, the respondents were given a list of four institutions — government, media, business and non-government organisations (NGOs) — and asked to indicate on a scale of 1 to 9 how much they trust each institution to do what is right, with 1 indicating a respondent does not trust them at all and 9 indicating a respondent trusts them "a great deal".

The findings, which were released on Wednesday (Mar 15), showed that on average, 50 per cent of the respondents around the world trust their respective governments, while trust in business was 12 points higher at 62 per cent.

In Singapore, 76 per cent of respondents said they trust their government — the highest among the list of institutions provided in the latest edition of the survey, and matching the highest score in terms of trust in government in the Republic since the inception of the survey.

This was followed by NGOs (65 per cent), business (62 per cent) and media (59 per cent). The overall trust index for Singapore, which is calculated as an average of the four trust scores, stood at 66 per cent, unchanged from last year.

Trust in government in Singapore as measured by the survey has been consistently high — 76 per cent in 2021 and 74 per cent in 2022.