Creativity important in workplace, even in science and tech: Educators

SINGAPORE: Educators are highlighting creativity as a crucial skill not just for students, but for success in the workplace as well.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Singaporean students came up top in an international benchmarking study on creative thinking.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 tested students on how well they generate creative ideas, as well as evaluate and improve on them.

“(This reflects) we are on the right track in our efforts to foster creativity and 21st century competencies in our students,” said Ms Anne Wong, principal master teacher at the Academy of Singapore Teachers.

“This will enable our students to thrive and take on the opportunities and challenges of the future.”

The results show that Singapore has in place a syllabus that nurtures creative thinking, and that teachers are sufficiently equipped to engage with students in such spaces, said educators.

PISA CREATIVE THINKING STUDY

Singapore students ranked first in generating creative and diverse ideas, while second – behind South Korea – in evaluating and improving ideas.

About 58 per cent of Singapore students were top performers in the field, more than twice the average of 27 per cent in OECD countries, the study revealed.

Less well-off students also fared better against their overseas peers, scoring above the average of 33 points.