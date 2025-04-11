Rollback of diversity programmes will 'deepen divisions' and 'exacerbate inequality': Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: A rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes will "deepen divisions" and "exacerbate inequality", Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Friday (Apr 11).

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump's administration has rolled back nearly 80 executive orders from the Biden era, many of which supported DEI programmes.

Major corporations like Pepsi, General Motors, Google, Disney, Intel and PayPal have responded by scaling back or removing DEI references in their annual reports to investors.

Dismissing DEI frameworks "risks sending the wrong signal to the rest of the world at a time already characterised by heightened tensions and increasing polarisation, casting doubt over gender equality and equity as an international priority", Mr Tong said at a fundraising dinner for non-profit organisation SG Her Empowerment (SHE).

Pushing a divisive rhetoric of "us" vs "them" may undo decades of hard-fought gains, he added.

International norms and consensus around ideas of equality and equity have come under attack in the past couple of months, he said.

As a result of shifts in the US political leadership, there has been a "massive rollback" of DEI programmes in the US federal government, he said, adding that this has spilt into the private sector.

It can have cross-border effects, especially when some companies have an overseas presence, the minister noted.

He cited a Financial Times report that said some of the top companies in the S&P 500 index have reduced or dropped DEI terms in their annual reports since Mr Trump's re-election.

"What remains troubling to me, is that these companies have really axed their DEI programmes because of the change in political culture and mindsets, and that suggests to me that the DEI programmes existed only because they were good optics, and I don't think that is acceptable," he said.

Proponents of the rollback of DEI justify it on the basis that DEI is discriminatory, and should be scrapped in favour of a “colour blind and merit-based” society, Mr Tong said.

"This misses the point of DEI completely," he added.

"In Singapore, we recognise that there are invisible biases and institutional discrimination that inhibit the development of a truly fair and meritocratic society.

"By assuming that the playing field is level to start with, which may often not be the case, this ignores the lived experiences of those which DEI was designed to serve and benefit."