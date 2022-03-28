White Paper on Women’s Development: Women can undergo elective egg freezing regardless of marital status

SINGAPORE: Women aged 21 to 35 in Singapore could soon choose to freeze their eggs regardless of their marital status.

In the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development released on Monday (Mar 28), the Government proposed that the move will be made with “sufficient safeguards” to ensure that the women make an informed choice.

Only legally married couples will be able to use the frozen eggs for procreation, said Minister of State for the Ministry of Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

Currently, egg freezing in Singapore is only permitted for medical reasons. This includes, for example, conditions where the treatment is known to affect fertility, or conditions where the risk of ovarian cancer requires the removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes.

“The Government supports and encourages Singaporeans to pursue their marriage and parenthood aspirations as early as possible,” she added.

“But we recognise through the conversations that there are women who worry that they are not able to find a suitable partner when they are young, but they wish to have the chance to conceive and to start a family when they marry later.”

After considering various options, the Government proposes to let women have the choice to undergo elective egg freezing, said Ms Sun.

“But before the procedure takes place, there will be pre-procedure counselling. This is to enable and ensure that the women make an informed choice,” said the Minister of State.

“The invasive nature of the procedure, the low chances of having live births, the risks associated with late parenthood as well as the costs from the operation as well as the storage of the frozen eggs will be highlighted to them.”

Elective egg freezing will be implemented with the introduction of the Assisted Reproduction Services Regulations under the Healthcare Services Act in early 2023.